Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has never met or spoken with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Zelensky's press secretary Yulia Mendel wrote on Facebook.

"The only thing about the Skhemy (Schemes) program that is not complicated is to deny the fact of the president's meeting with Russian representative Patrushev. It is true that they have never met and spoken with one another," Mendel said.

The Office of the President of Ukraine reported on January 5 that Zelensky was in Oman, where he arrived together with his family by a regular flight and at his own expense. Later that day Zelensky met with Oman's Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah and noted the interest of Ukraine in direct investments from Oman. Zelensky met with Executive President of the State General Reserve Fund Abdulsalam Al Murshidi on January 6 to discuss ways of stepping up bilateral cooperation.

The "Schemes: Corruption in Detail" program, a joint project of the Ukrainian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and the Ukrainian television channel UA: Pershy, released on February 13 said that the charter flight, which urgently transported Zelensky from the Omani capital of Muscat to Kyiv on January 8 arrived in Oman from Moscow. The journalists said that Patrushev came to Oman from Moscow by that charter flight on January 8.