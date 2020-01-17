Ukrainian PM says govt to keep working as usual until president decides on his resignation

The Ukrainian government will keep working as usual until President Volodymyr Zelensky makes a political decision, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said at the Verkhovna Rada.

"The Ukrainian government is working in regular mode until the president makes a decision as to who can work on what position in a large team. This is a political decision, which we expect from the leader of our political force," Honcharuk said at special session at which parliamentarians could ask the government their questions on Friday.