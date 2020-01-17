Ukrainian PM says letter of resignation he handed to president addressed to Rada chaiman

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said the letter of resignation he earlier handed to President Volodymyr Zelensky has been composed in strict compliance with Ukrainian law and is therefore addressed to the Verkhovna Rada Chairman.

"I've handed my letter of resignation to the president of Ukraine. It has been composed in compliance with Ukrainian law, the Ukrainian constitution, and it is addressed to the Verkhovna Rada head, and the president is entitled to submit it to the parliament at any moment," Honcharuk said at a Rada session on Friday.