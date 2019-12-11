EU could change sanctions against Russia only after settlement of Ukrainian conflict – Borrell

Any significant changes in relations between the EU and Russia depend crucially on finding a lasting solution to the conflict with Ukraine, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said.

"Relations with Russia depend crucially on finding a solution to the conflict with Ukraine, without which there will be no change in the sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russia," he said at a joint press conference with Foreign Minister of France Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris on December 10.

At the same time, Borrell welcomed the agreements achieved during the Normandy Format summit on December 9.

"This is the first step towards continuing the political dialogue on the full implementation of the Minsk agreements," he said.

In turn, Le Drian noted that the sides "entered into positive logic" during the Normandy Format summit. He added that it was "a positive spiral which should be preserved."