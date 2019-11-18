Facts

18:24 18.11.2019

Kyiv to inspect equipment, documents on board ships returned by Russia – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

2 min read
Kyiv to inspect equipment, documents on board ships returned by Russia – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

 As Russia has returned the Ukrainian Navy's Nikopol and Berdyansk gunboats and the Yany Kapu tugboat, which were captured with the use of weapons in the Kerch Strait area in November 2018, Ukraine will inspect them to find out whether any equipment and documents were removed from them, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

"It would become clear following a careful inspection and expert evaluation in what condition the Ukrainian ships have been returned and whether any equipment and documents have been removed," the ministry said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Even though Russia has freed the sailors and returned the ships, the dispute concerning the violation of marine regulations is continuing, and the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague will conduct the first hearing on the matter on November 21-22, it said.

The Ukrainian Naval Forces command said on November 18 that the Nikopol, the Berdiansk, and the Yany Kapu seized by Russia in the Kerch Strait in 2018 were heading home. Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Olena Zerkal said later that the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague would conduct a hearing on November 21 on the violation of Ukraine's rights as a coastal state in the Black Sea, the Sea of and Azov and the Kerch Strait.

Tags: #crimea #foreign_ministry #ships
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:35 18.11.2019
Ukrainian Navy confirms Russia's return of ships seized in Kerch Strait year ago

Ukrainian Navy confirms Russia's return of ships seized in Kerch Strait year ago

10:07 18.11.2019
Return of ships to Ukraine by Russia at final stage - Zelensky's advisor

Return of ships to Ukraine by Russia at final stage - Zelensky's advisor

10:30 15.11.2019
UNGA third committee supports Crimean resolution despite direct threats from Russians – Kyslytsia

UNGA third committee supports Crimean resolution despite direct threats from Russians – Kyslytsia

14:09 13.11.2019
Crimean Tatar autonomy requires public debate – presidential representative

Crimean Tatar autonomy requires public debate – presidential representative

17:16 05.11.2019
Zelensky appoints first deputy permanent rep in Crimea

Zelensky appoints first deputy permanent rep in Crimea

12:31 05.11.2019
Ukrainian prisoners in Russia and occupied Crimea having health problems

Ukrainian prisoners in Russia and occupied Crimea having health problems

14:20 04.11.2019
Prosecutor's Office investigates 50 cases due to prosecution of journalists in Crimea

Prosecutor's Office investigates 50 cases due to prosecution of journalists in Crimea

12:34 02.11.2019
Ukrainian foreign ministry summons French ambassador to Ukraine over Macron's statements about 'Ukrainian gangs'

Ukrainian foreign ministry summons French ambassador to Ukraine over Macron's statements about 'Ukrainian gangs'

12:40 31.10.2019
NATO will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea – Stoltenberg

NATO will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea – Stoltenberg

12:01 31.10.2019
Czech president's meeting with Crimean organization provocation – embassy

Czech president's meeting with Crimean organization provocation – embassy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PGO studies SBI documents on suspicion of Poroshenko, some amendments possible – Riaboshapka

PGO asking to arrest Ukreximbank head with UAH 100 mln bail option

Trump: Zelensky did not even suspect military assistance to Ukraine was being held, Kyiv received money unconditionally

Zerkal on Hague hearings on November 21: While Nikopol, Berdiansk, Yany Kapu heading home to Odesa, MFA's team goes to UN tribunal

Poroshenko's press service calls draft suspicion to fifth president 'Russia's order'

LATEST

London court gives PrivatBank ex-owners extra time to prepare for defense in bank case by Jan 10, 2020 – source

PGO studies SBI documents on suspicion of Poroshenko, some amendments possible – Riaboshapka

PGO asking to arrest Ukreximbank head with UAH 100 mln bail option

Trump: Zelensky did not even suspect military assistance to Ukraine was being held, Kyiv received money unconditionally

Zerkal on Hague hearings on November 21: While Nikopol, Berdiansk, Yany Kapu heading home to Odesa, MFA's team goes to UN tribunal

Poroshenko's press service calls draft suspicion to fifth president 'Russia's order'

Normandy-format summit not directly tied to adoption of legislation on Donbas special status - Peskov

Health Ministry to mull over reimbursement program for providing palliative care patients with painkillers

S&P upgrades Kyiv city's rating to 'B' with stable outlook

SBI sends to PGO draft suspicion notice on Poroshenko, draft motion to Rada on consent to hold him liable

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD