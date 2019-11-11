Zelensky appoints new Kirovohrad region governor

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed former deputy head of Kherson regional State Administration Andriy Balon as head of Kirovohrad Regional State Administration.

According to a posting on the president's official website, Zelensky signed a respective decree on November 8.

Later on Monday, the press service of the head of state reported that the first deputy head of the Presidential Office, Serhiy Trofymov, on behalf of Zelensky, introduced a new governor to the community of Kirovograd region, and called on the public and deputies of the regional council to support Balon and to demonstrate a well-coordinated team work to the benefit of the region.

"I want to assure you that I fully understand what the challenges are facing me and my team in order for the Kirovograd region to sound differently, to sound in a new way, as time requires. I understand also that I will not cope by myself, so I am ready for wide public communication with you", said Balon, addressing to all present.

He also said that special attention would be paid to job creation, improvement of investment attractiveness of the region and increase of wages in the region.

Balon is a native of Lviv region, graduated from the National University of Internal Affairs. He worked as an investigator in various positions in Lviv, Zhytomyr and Poltava regions. From May 2017 to April 2019, he was the deputy head of Kherson Regional State Administration.