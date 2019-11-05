Ministry of Defense should create Military Police, introduce system of command and control of defense forces meeting NATO standards - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine should create a Military Police, and also considers it necessary to develop the concept of a joint register of veterans by the end of the year.

Zelensky, during a meeting with the leadership of the Supreme Council and the government set a number of tasks in the field of defense and security of Ukraine, the presidential press service of Ukraine said.

"In particular, Minister of Defense Andriy Zahorodniuk should introduce a new joint system of leadership and management of the defense forces by December 31, which will meet NATO standards. In addition, a modern effective law enforcement agency, the Military Police, should be created in the Ministry's structure," it said.

In addition, the president considers it necessary that by the end of the year the Ministry of Veterans, Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine create the concept of a unified register of veterans and develop a draft terms of reference for the E-Veteran platform.

It is also noted that Zelensky set the task to Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov by the end of the year to improve the procedures for issuing driver's licenses, as well as to simplify the accreditation procedures of institutions providing training and advanced training for drivers.