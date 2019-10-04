Facts

12:20 04.10.2019

Rada forms new composition of CEC

1 min read
Rada forms new composition of CEC

The Verkhovna Rada has formed a new composition of the Central Election Commission (CEC) earlier tabled by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

MPs at a meeting on Friday supported a majority of the draft resolutions on the appointment of CEC members, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported.

The Central Election Commission includes 17 members: Oksana Boyarchuk, Yuriy Buhlaka, Olena Hataullina, Andriy Hevko, Victoria Glushchenko, Vitaliy Gren, Oleh Didenko, Serhiy Dubovyk, Andriy Yevstihneyev, Iryna Yefremova, Oleksandra Karmaza, Pavlo Liubchenko, Yuriy Myroshnychenko, Volodymyr Perepeliuk, Vitaliy Plukar, Serhiy Postivyi, and Yuriy Frytsky.

Deputies cast more than 300 votes in support of each of the candidates, while the minimum required for a positive decision is 226.

As reported, Zelensky made a submission for the appointment of 17 people on October 3. Four of them - Dydenko, Yevstihneyev, Yefremova and Plukar - were members of the previous composition of the Central Election Commission.

On September 13, the Verkhovna Rada supported the request of the president of Ukraine for the early dismissal of all 16 members of the CEC. Fourteen of them were appointed in September 2018.

Tags: #cec #verkhovna_rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:09 30.09.2019
Rada speaker tells Greek ambassador European integration priorities of Ukraine remain unchanged

Rada speaker tells Greek ambassador European integration priorities of Ukraine remain unchanged

15:28 27.09.2019
EBA asking Rada transport committee to back taxi market reform bill

EBA asking Rada transport committee to back taxi market reform bill

15:17 27.09.2019
Kuchma on current Rada: I believe parliament will justify people's unprecedented confidence

Kuchma on current Rada: I believe parliament will justify people's unprecedented confidence

16:19 25.09.2019
Cabinet will submit to Rada bill on farmland turnover on Sept 25

Cabinet will submit to Rada bill on farmland turnover on Sept 25

13:10 20.09.2019
Rada adopts law on protection of financial services consumers' rights

Rada adopts law on protection of financial services consumers' rights

15:02 18.09.2019
Infrastructure ministry waiting for adoption of all EU integration bills by Rada before 2020

Infrastructure ministry waiting for adoption of all EU integration bills by Rada before 2020

14:46 18.09.2019
Rada ratifies amendments to treaty between Ukraine, Turkey for avoidance of double taxation

Rada ratifies amendments to treaty between Ukraine, Turkey for avoidance of double taxation

12:51 18.09.2019
Rada passes at second reading bill specifying jurisdiction of HACC cases

Rada passes at second reading bill specifying jurisdiction of HACC cases

12:32 18.09.2019
Rada passed at second reading amendments to Criminal, Criminal Procedure codes on decriminalization of sham businesses

Rada passed at second reading amendments to Criminal, Criminal Procedure codes on decriminalization of sham businesses

13:41 14.09.2019
Ukrainian Rada chairman Razumkov, Slovak FM Lajcak discus cooperation of Rada, OSCE

Ukrainian Rada chairman Razumkov, Slovak FM Lajcak discus cooperation of Rada, OSCE

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Three killed, three injured due to An-12 accident near Lviv

Prosecutor General on future suspicion to Poroshenko: We don't announce suspicion notices

Ukraine's PGO reviewing around 15 cases involving Burisma – Prosecutor general

Ukrainian soldier killed amid 41 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Three killed, three injured due to An-12 accident near Lviv

LATEST

Russian-language schools to switch to Ukrainian language of instruction from Sept 2020

An-12 plane crash near Lviv may have been caused by pilot error, lack of fuel

Three killed, three injured due to An-12 accident near Lviv

Volker deposes about 10 hours answering questions of Congress members about 'Ukraine scandal'

Prosecutor General on future suspicion to Poroshenko: We don't announce suspicion notices

Ukraine's PGO reviewing around 15 cases involving Burisma – Prosecutor general

Ukrainian soldier killed amid 41 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Three killed, three injured due to An-12 accident near Lviv

Court permits PGO to receive documents from NSDC on issuance of passports of foreign states to residents of western Ukraine, Russia-occupied Donbas

Zelensky says manual control in courts must be eliminated, confidence in them must be restored

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD