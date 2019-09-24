Zelensky signs amendments to Ukraine's defense law

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed amendments to the law on defense of Ukraine (bill No. 1011), according to which the head of state will approve the plan of Ukraine's defense and the military-administrative division of the state.

On September 23, 2019 the document is return with the signature of the president, according to a posting on the page of the bill on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

As reported, Verkhovna Rada passed the bill on September 20.

The law defines the concept of "plan of defense of Ukraine." This will be an integral part of defense planning, which contains a set of documents defining the content, volumes, performers, the rules and terms of political, economic, social, military, informational, legal, organizational and other measures of the state in preparation for the armed defense of Ukraine in case of aggression or armed conflict.

According to the adopted law, for the organization of state defense, the President of Ukraine, on the proposal of the Cabinet of Ministers, approves the structure of the defense plan of Ukraine, the defense plan and the military-administrative division of the state.

The procedure for developing the defense plan of Ukraine is determined by the Cabinet.