Infrastructure ministry waiting for adoption of all EU integration bills by Rada before 2020

The Infrastructure Ministry of Ukraine is waiting that the Verkhovna Rada would pass bills on railway, inland water and highway transportation, as well as on the transportation of hazardous freights (they are part of the package of the EU integration bills) by the end of 2019.

"The cool goal is to implement the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement in the field of transportation in 100 days: [adopt] bills on rail, inland water, road transportation and the transportation of hazardous goods. At the government level there are plans to implement the National transport strategy and prepare infrastructure projects," Deputy Minister of Infrastructure for European Integration Viktor Dovhan wrote on his Facebook page.

On September 16, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy held a meeting with Head of Cooperation at the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine Stefan Schleuning, during which he said that the goal of the ministry is to promote the adoption of all EU integration bills by the end of this year.

Krykliy said that last week, the Rada had already adopted several infrastructure bills, in particular, on the implementation of dimension and weight supervision and amendments to the Budget Code of Ukraine regarding the sources of the formation of the Road Fund. Also, bills regarding the sources of financing for the road sector of Ukraine and for the management of road safety were adopted at first reading.

"This month we also plan to agree on final texts of bills on inland waterways and rail transport. Now we are clarifying all the risks and making the necessary calculations," the minister of infrastructure said.

The European side thanked the minister of infrastructure for fruitful cooperation and said that the EU will continue providing all the necessary technical support for the implementation of EU integration reforms in Ukraine.