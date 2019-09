No date has been set as of yet for a meeting between the leaders of the Normandy format talks, but Kyiv insists on arranging such a meeting in September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"I'll say honestly that we don't have a date so far. We are insisting on holding this meeting precisely in September," Zelensky said at a press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Kyiv on Thursday.