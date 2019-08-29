Five parliamentary factions, group For Future created in Rada

Five parliamentary factions have been created in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Their names correspond to the names of the political parties, representatives of which were elected to parliament – the Servant of the People, Opposition Platform – For Life, Batkivschyna, European Solidarity and Holos.

The parliamentary group For the Future, consisting of 23 MPs, has been created as well.

The head of the interim presidium of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, announced, the Servant of the People faction includes 254 MPs. David Arakhamia was elected the leader of the faction, and Oleksandr Kornienko is his first deputy.

There are 44 MPs in the Opposition Platform – For Life faction, co-chairs are Yuriy Boiko and Vadym Rabinovych.

There are 27 parliamentarians in the European Solidarity faction, co-chairs are Artur Herasymov and Iryna Gerashchenko.

There are 25 lawmakers in the Batkivschyna faction, its leader is Yulia Tymoshenko, and deputy is Serhiy Sobolev.

The faction of the Holos Party has 17 MPs. Its leader is Serhiy Rakhmanin, deputy is Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

Razumkov also announced the creation of the parliamentary group For the Future, consisting of 23 parliamentarians. Co-Chairs are Viktor Bondar and Taras Batenko.