Facts

12:44 28.08.2019

Preparatory group approves personal composition of leadership of Rada committees

The preparatory group for organizing the first meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of the IX convocation has approved the composition of the leaders in all 23 committees of the parliament, which will be submitted for approval by the session hall.

The group made the corresponding decision after lengthy consultations at its meeting on Tuesday, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported.

Thus, the Committee on Anti-corruption Policy will be headed by Anastasia Krasnosilska (Servant of the People);

Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy - Mykola Solsky (Servant of the People);

Budget Committee - Yuriy Aristov (Servant of the People);

Humanitarian and Information Policy Committee - Oleksandr Tkachenko (Servant of the People);

Committee on Environmental Policy and Environmental Management - Oleh Bondarev (Servant of the People);

Committee on Economic Development - Dmytro Natalukha (Servant of the People);

Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities - Andriy Gerus (Servant of the People);

Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Medical Insurance - Mykhailo Radutsky (Servant of the People);

Committee on Foreign Policy and Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation - Bohdan Yaremenko (Servant of the People);

Committee on Ukraine's Integration with the European Union - Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze (European Solidarity);

Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy - Danylo Hetmantsev (Servant of the People);

Committee on Education, Science and Innovation - Serhiy Babak (Servant of the People);

Committee on human rights, de-occupation and reintegration of temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Sevastopol, national minorities, interethnic relations - Dmytro Lubynets (self-nominated);

Committee on Digital Transformation - Mykhailo Kriachko (Servant of the People);

Legal Policy Committee - Iryna Venedyktova (Servant of the People);

Law Enforcement Committee - Denys Monastyrsky (Servant of the People);

Committee on Transport and Infrastructure - VolodymyrKreidenko (Servant of the People);

Committee on the organization of state power, local self-government, regional development and urban planning - Andriy Klochko (Servant of the People);

Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence - Oleksandr Zavytnevych (Servant of the People);

Committee on Freedom of Speech - Nestor Shufrych (Opposition Platform – For Life);

Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights - Halyna Tretyakova (Servant of the People);

Committee on Youth and Sports - Andriy Kozhemiakin (Batkivschyna).

In addition, deputy heads and secretaries of the committees were approved.

Preparatory group head Dmytro Razumkov (Servant of the People) said the head of the committee on the issues of regulation, parliamentary ethics and organization of work of the Verkhovna Rada is still under discussion.

Tags: #rada
