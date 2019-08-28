Facts

12:00 28.08.2019

Kolomoisky: A favorable moment has arisen to force Putin to fulfill Minsk agreements in new format

2 min read
Kolomoisky: A favorable moment has arisen to force Putin to fulfill Minsk agreements in new format

Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoisky has said he thinks it is possible to fulfill the Minsk agreements in "a new format" without constitutionally establishing the special status of Donbas.

"An opportune moment has arisen to force Putin to implement the Minsk agreements in a new format. Today the vectors coincided, one can take advantage of this situation and offer them: we remove the requirements for amending the Constitution, leave the special status, we will not renew it once a year, we will do it for five years, a transitional period and we will hold elections there," Kolomoisky said in an interview with the Kyiv-based Tsensor.net ezine.

When asked what mechanism should be prescribed in the Minsk agreements on the conduct of elections and special status for Donbas, the businessman said: "The first is a ceasefire, the exchange of prisoners - for the most part, and those who have long been sitting since 2014 and 2015. The second is holding elections under Ukrainian law under the control of the Ukrainian authorities. Thirdly, the day after the elections, the process of transferring control over the border begins, that is, literally like this: Russian troops are withdrawn and control over the border is transferred completely to Ukrainian troops."

"Now there is a clause that control over the border is transferred after amendments to the Constitution come into force, that is, never. Neither under Poroshenko, nor under Zelensky, nor with anyone else, because it is impossible to vote, to find 300 votes to change the constitution," Kolomoisky said.

The Ukrainian businessman said "Russians must leave and take all the criminals with them."

Kolomoisky said there can be no federalization of Ukraine, adding that Ukrainian politicians who advocate this are traitors.

Tags: #donbas #kolomoisky #putin
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:28 28.08.2019
Kolomoisky offers lifting some sanctions from Russia for its aggression in Donbas

Kolomoisky offers lifting some sanctions from Russia for its aggression in Donbas

13:22 26.08.2019
Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times over past day

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times over past day

12:20 26.08.2019
Over 300,000 people cross demarcation line in Donbas over past week – Border Service

Over 300,000 people cross demarcation line in Donbas over past week – Border Service

14:14 24.08.2019
Zelensky says Crimea's and Donbas occupation comparable to two children grabbed by your neighbour

Zelensky says Crimea's and Donbas occupation comparable to two children grabbed by your neighbour

14:12 23.08.2019
Court resumes Ukrenergo low tariffs for Kolomoisky's plants

Court resumes Ukrenergo low tariffs for Kolomoisky's plants

12:59 23.08.2019
Groysman sure Ukrainian flag to be raised above liberated Crimea and Donbas

Groysman sure Ukrainian flag to be raised above liberated Crimea and Donbas

16:47 22.08.2019
Putin, Macron discussed prisoner swap between Russia, Ukraine, but without concrete names - Peskov

Putin, Macron discussed prisoner swap between Russia, Ukraine, but without concrete names - Peskov

09:28 22.08.2019
Return of Crimea to Ukraine, cessation of hostilities in Donbas, political prisoners release to be signal of Russia's readiness to return to G8 – Zelensky

Return of Crimea to Ukraine, cessation of hostilities in Donbas, political prisoners release to be signal of Russia's readiness to return to G8 – Zelensky

14:34 20.08.2019
Kremlin has no plans of Putin-Zelensky meeting for now - Peskov

Kremlin has no plans of Putin-Zelensky meeting for now - Peskov

18:57 19.08.2019
Macron, Putin to discuss preparations for "Normandy" summit

Macron, Putin to discuss preparations for "Normandy" summit

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 220 soldiers of Ukrainian Armed Forces killed in battles for Ilovaisk in 2014 - General Staff

Kolomoisky offers lifting some sanctions from Russia for its aggression in Donbas

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Second dead body found at site of collapse of residential building entrance in Drohobych - State Emergency Service

European Solidarity to advance Mustafa Jemilev to post of Rada deputy chairman

LATEST

Some 220 soldiers of Ukrainian Armed Forces killed in battles for Ilovaisk in 2014 - General Staff

State Emergency Service says household gas explosion unlikely reason for collapse of entrance in Drohobych

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Second dead body found at site of collapse of residential building entrance in Drohobych - State Emergency Service

European Solidarity to advance Mustafa Jemilev to post of Rada deputy chairman

Health minister, BRDO to present doctor professional licensing concept, report on public consultations regarding licensing introduction to new govt

Parubiy signs Election Code

Bolton reports on Trump-Zelensky meeting in Warsaw – media

Crimean court releases disabled man Bekirov, charged with keeping 12 kilos of TNT, from custody – lawyer

Lawyer for Russians held in Ukraine awaiting Zelensky's pardon decree

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD