Kolomoisky: A favorable moment has arisen to force Putin to fulfill Minsk agreements in new format

Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoisky has said he thinks it is possible to fulfill the Minsk agreements in "a new format" without constitutionally establishing the special status of Donbas.

"An opportune moment has arisen to force Putin to implement the Minsk agreements in a new format. Today the vectors coincided, one can take advantage of this situation and offer them: we remove the requirements for amending the Constitution, leave the special status, we will not renew it once a year, we will do it for five years, a transitional period and we will hold elections there," Kolomoisky said in an interview with the Kyiv-based Tsensor.net ezine.

When asked what mechanism should be prescribed in the Minsk agreements on the conduct of elections and special status for Donbas, the businessman said: "The first is a ceasefire, the exchange of prisoners - for the most part, and those who have long been sitting since 2014 and 2015. The second is holding elections under Ukrainian law under the control of the Ukrainian authorities. Thirdly, the day after the elections, the process of transferring control over the border begins, that is, literally like this: Russian troops are withdrawn and control over the border is transferred completely to Ukrainian troops."

"Now there is a clause that control over the border is transferred after amendments to the Constitution come into force, that is, never. Neither under Poroshenko, nor under Zelensky, nor with anyone else, because it is impossible to vote, to find 300 votes to change the constitution," Kolomoisky said.

The Ukrainian businessman said "Russians must leave and take all the criminals with them."

Kolomoisky said there can be no federalization of Ukraine, adding that Ukrainian politicians who advocate this are traitors.