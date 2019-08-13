Facts

12:46 13.08.2019

Zelensky simplifies naturalization rules for foreigners, stateless persons who defended Ukraine, for politically prosecuted Russians – decree

1 min read
Zelensky simplifies naturalization rules for foreigners, stateless persons who defended Ukraine, for politically prosecuted Russians – decree

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued an order to expand the range of persons who qualify for Ukrainian citizenship, including foreign citizens and stateless persons who defended Ukraine and Russian citizens who experienced political persecution.

The order, "Fast-Track Naturalization of Foreigners and Stateless Persons Who Contributed to the Provision of Ukrainian National Security and Defense and Russian Citizens who Experienced Political Persecution," dated August 13, was published on the presidential website on Tuesday.

Tags: #zelensky #decree
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:38 13.08.2019
Zelensky fires Bezsmertny from post of Ukraine's representative in TCG subgroup – decree

Zelensky fires Bezsmertny from post of Ukraine's representative in TCG subgroup – decree

15:43 12.08.2019
Zelensky orders that SBU, police heads be changed in Rivne, Volyn, Zhytomyr regions

Zelensky orders that SBU, police heads be changed in Rivne, Volyn, Zhytomyr regions

14:58 12.08.2019
Zelensky recommends local law enforcement chiefs in Zhytomyr region step down over illegal amber mining

Zelensky recommends local law enforcement chiefs in Zhytomyr region step down over illegal amber mining

12:26 12.08.2019
Zelensky appoints Vitaliy Bunechko as Zhytomyr region's governor

Zelensky appoints Vitaliy Bunechko as Zhytomyr region's governor

15:12 10.08.2019
Zelensky appoints head of SBU department for counterintelligence protection of state interests in information security

Zelensky appoints head of SBU department for counterintelligence protection of state interests in information security

14:43 09.08.2019
Possibility of Trump and Zelensky meeting in Warsaw, New York being worked out – Taylor

Possibility of Trump and Zelensky meeting in Warsaw, New York being worked out – Taylor

16:37 08.08.2019
Zelensky at meeting with Bartholomew: Authorities should not meddle in church affairs, I will defend the church's independence

Zelensky at meeting with Bartholomew: Authorities should not meddle in church affairs, I will defend the church's independence

16:32 08.08.2019
Zelensky signs law on green license plates for electric cars

Zelensky signs law on green license plates for electric cars

15:04 08.08.2019
Zelensky promises to invest $20 bln in infrastructure in five years, announces next wave of privatization

Zelensky promises to invest $20 bln in infrastructure in five years, announces next wave of privatization

13:59 08.08.2019
President's team drafting amendments to Tax Code to settle technical troubles for business – tax chief

President's team drafting amendments to Tax Code to settle technical troubles for business – tax chief

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky fires Bezsmertny from post of Ukraine's representative in TCG subgroup – decree

Customs offices, checkpoints being raided in illegal tax credit scheme case

Zelensky orders that SBU, police heads be changed in Rivne, Volyn, Zhytomyr regions

Poroshenko says attempts underway to raid Pryamiy TV, denies ties with channel

Zelensky recommends local law enforcement chiefs in Zhytomyr region step down over illegal amber mining

LATEST

European Solidarity won't support dismissal of Klitschko from post of Kyiv administration head – Friz

Area in Russia hit by wildfires decreases

Ukrainian TV regulator welcomes Latvia's Megogo Live channel

Customs offices, checkpoints being raided in illegal tax credit scheme case

Ukraine in Geneva will take part in conference of Convention on Intl Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine: visits of Russian officials to occupied Crimea unacceptable

Poroshenko: SBI biased in investigating cases opened upon Portnov's request

Poroshenko says attempts underway to raid Pryamiy TV, denies ties with channel

Poroshenko ready for polygraph test live on air, not within Bureau of Investigation walls

Lie-detector may be used during next questioning of Poroshenko – SBI director

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD