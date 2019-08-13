Zelensky simplifies naturalization rules for foreigners, stateless persons who defended Ukraine, for politically prosecuted Russians – decree

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued an order to expand the range of persons who qualify for Ukrainian citizenship, including foreign citizens and stateless persons who defended Ukraine and Russian citizens who experienced political persecution.

The order, "Fast-Track Naturalization of Foreigners and Stateless Persons Who Contributed to the Provision of Ukrainian National Security and Defense and Russian Citizens who Experienced Political Persecution," dated August 13, was published on the presidential website on Tuesday.