Facts

15:43 12.08.2019

Zelensky orders that SBU, police heads be changed in Rivne, Volyn, Zhytomyr regions

1 min read
Zelensky orders that SBU, police heads be changed in Rivne, Volyn, Zhytomyr regions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed Acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Ivan Bakanov to replace the heads of SBU departments in Rivne, Volyn and Zhytomyr regions, and Head of the National Police Serhiy Kniazev to change nine heads of regional police departments in these regions.

"Please replace the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine in three regions: Rivne, Volyn and Zhytomyr," the president told Bakanov during a working trip to Zhytomyr region on Monday.

The president also instructed Head of the National Police Kniazev to dismiss the heads of National Police regional departments in Rokytne, Dubrovytsia, Volodymerets, Zarichne and Sarny districts of Rivne region, in the Olevsk and Ovruch district of Zhytomyr region, in Ratne and Liubeshiv district of Volyn region.

Tags: #zelensky #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:58 12.08.2019
Zelensky recommends local law enforcement chiefs in Zhytomyr region step down over illegal amber mining

Zelensky recommends local law enforcement chiefs in Zhytomyr region step down over illegal amber mining

12:26 12.08.2019
Zelensky appoints Vitaliy Bunechko as Zhytomyr region's governor

Zelensky appoints Vitaliy Bunechko as Zhytomyr region's governor

15:12 10.08.2019
Zelensky appoints head of SBU department for counterintelligence protection of state interests in information security

Zelensky appoints head of SBU department for counterintelligence protection of state interests in information security

13:48 10.08.2019
Court obliges NABU to open case against SBU head Hrytsak, his first deputy

Court obliges NABU to open case against SBU head Hrytsak, his first deputy

14:43 09.08.2019
Possibility of Trump and Zelensky meeting in Warsaw, New York being worked out – Taylor

Possibility of Trump and Zelensky meeting in Warsaw, New York being worked out – Taylor

17:56 08.08.2019
SBU detains Russia citizen in Cherkasy region on suspicion of subversion at military airfield

SBU detains Russia citizen in Cherkasy region on suspicion of subversion at military airfield

16:37 08.08.2019
Zelensky at meeting with Bartholomew: Authorities should not meddle in church affairs, I will defend the church's independence

Zelensky at meeting with Bartholomew: Authorities should not meddle in church affairs, I will defend the church's independence

16:32 08.08.2019
Zelensky signs law on green license plates for electric cars

Zelensky signs law on green license plates for electric cars

15:04 08.08.2019
Zelensky promises to invest $20 bln in infrastructure in five years, announces next wave of privatization

Zelensky promises to invest $20 bln in infrastructure in five years, announces next wave of privatization

13:59 08.08.2019
President's team drafting amendments to Tax Code to settle technical troubles for business – tax chief

President's team drafting amendments to Tax Code to settle technical troubles for business – tax chief

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Customs offices, checkpoints being raided in illegal tax credit scheme case

Poroshenko says attempts underway to raid Pryamiy TV, denies ties with channel

Zelensky recommends local law enforcement chiefs in Zhytomyr region step down over illegal amber mining

Lie-detector may be used during next questioning of Poroshenko – SBI director

U.S., Germany, France to hold consultations on Normandy format – Volker

LATEST

Customs offices, checkpoints being raided in illegal tax credit scheme case

Ukraine in Geneva will take part in conference of Convention on Intl Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine: visits of Russian officials to occupied Crimea unacceptable

Poroshenko: SBI biased in investigating cases opened upon Portnov's request

Poroshenko says attempts underway to raid Pryamiy TV, denies ties with channel

Poroshenko ready for polygraph test live on air, not within Bureau of Investigation walls

Lie-detector may be used during next questioning of Poroshenko – SBI director

U.S., Germany, France to hold consultations on Normandy format – Volker

Netanyahu to pay visit to Ukraine in Aug

NABU, SAPO heads expect launch of high anti-corruption court

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD