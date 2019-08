Razumkov: Servant of the People to propose appoint me Rada chairman

The Servant of the People Party will propose Chairman of the party Dmytro Razumkov as a candidate to the post of Chairman of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada.

"Today, the party will offer me as a candidate for the post of chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," Razumkov said in Truskavets on Saturday, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine.