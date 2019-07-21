Rada coalition composition depends on Zelensky, Batkivschyna is ready to join it, doesn't claim any office - Tymoshenko

The composition of the future parliamentary coalition depends exclusively on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose Servant of the People Party mustered the largest number of votes in the early parliamentary elections held on Sunday,

“How the coalition will look like now depends on President Volodymyr Zelensky,” Tymoshenko said at a briefing at the Batkivschyna's election headquarters in Kyiv on Sunday evening.

She stressed that Zelensky and his party have every right to form a parliamentary coalition, as they see fit, and the responsibility for this lies with the president.

According to Tymoshenko, Batkivschyna will not file a lawsuit based on the results of the elections, as she believes that the elections were fair.

The politician also noted that she won't claim any political posts. “We will serve Ukraine, wherever we are: in a coalition, or not in a coalition,” Tymoshenko said.

"We are ready to be in a coalition only with the Servant of the People and the Voice parties," the Batkivschyna leader added.