Denisova hopes she will exchange lists of detained Ukrainians, Russians with her Russian counterpart on July 16

Ukrainian Ombudswoman Liudmyla Denisova expects that on Tuesday, July 16, she will exchange the lists of imprisoned citizens of Ukraine and Russia with her Russian counterpart Tatiana Moskalkova, after which the parties can proceed to the verification process.

"Tomorrow, I hope that at our meeting we will exchange lists of our citizens who are in placed in detention facilities in the territories of Ukraine and Russia. We will verify them," said Denisova at a joint press conference with the Russian ombudswoman in Kyiv on Monday.