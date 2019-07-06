Discussion of deoligarchization at Ukraine-EU summit will show its importance for EU

The discussion by the leaders of the European Union and Ukraine of the issue of deoligarchization in Ukraine during the summit in Kyiv will demonstrate its importance not only for Ukrainian citizens, but also for Brussels, a high-ranking European diplomat has said.

"Deoligarchization is a problem that is very important, first of all, for the Ukrainian people. The exchange of views [on this issue] will show [its] importance for the European Union," the official said at a briefing in Brussels.

The diplomat also stated that the key issue for the EU is the issue of fight against corruption.

"We expect Ukraine to again introduce criminal liability for illegal enrichment. The effective criminal prosecution of those responsible for fraud with PrivatBank will be another indicator of success," he said.

The Ukraine-EU summit will be held in Kyiv on Monday, July 8.