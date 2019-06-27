Unknown people beat ex-mayor of Konotop Semenikhin, he is in intensive care unit

In early hours of Thursday, unknown persons inflicted grievous bodily harm on former mayor of Konotop (Sumy region), a self-nominated candidate in early parliamentary elections in the 160 single-mandate electoral district, Artiom Semenikhin, the Sumy region Police Communication Department has reported.

"The incident happened about 01:00 in the morning when the man was returning home. Unknown people attacked him and caused serious bodily injuries. The victim was taken to hospital. He is now in the intensive care unit," the message says on Thursday morning.