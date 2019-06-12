Facts

17:48 12.06.2019

Navalny to spend night in police station

Navalny to spend night in police station

Opposition activist Alexei Navalny, who has been detained at a rally in support to journalist Ivan Golunov in Moscow, will remain in the Strogino police station until tomorrow morning, lawyer Ivan Zhdanov, head of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, told Interfax.

"Yes, I can confirm, Alexei has been detained, he is at the Strogino police station and they are keeping him there until morning," Zhdanov said.

Navalny has been charged with an administrative offense of violating the regulations of holding or participating in a public event, he said.

Zhanov did not clarify when and at what court Navalny's administrative case is to be considered.

Minsk agreements must be implemented based on principle of reciprocity, starting with security

Navalny faces up to 30 days of arrest on administrative counts

Weakening in Chisinau could facilitate spread of hybrid Russian influence, increase risks for Ukraine's southern regions – Foreign ministry

Three WIA amid 24 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas on Tuesday

Parubiy hopes Lithuania, Poland to toughen sanction pressure on Russia

Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania shows unity in countering Russian aggression

Soldiers in JFO area have full right to return fire under own decision

Two KIA, five WIA amid Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

Putin says hoping to meet new Ukrainian president one day but does not yet know what kind of politician Zelensky will make

