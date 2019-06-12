Navalny to spend night in police station

Opposition activist Alexei Navalny, who has been detained at a rally in support to journalist Ivan Golunov in Moscow, will remain in the Strogino police station until tomorrow morning, lawyer Ivan Zhdanov, head of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, told Interfax.

"Yes, I can confirm, Alexei has been detained, he is at the Strogino police station and they are keeping him there until morning," Zhdanov said.

Navalny has been charged with an administrative offense of violating the regulations of holding or participating in a public event, he said.

Zhanov did not clarify when and at what court Navalny's administrative case is to be considered.