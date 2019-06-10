Counterintelligence activities involving radical Russians stepped up on Ukraine-Moldova border - SBU

Ukraine's SBU State Security Service has said counterintelligence activities against radical Russian citizens on the Ukraine-Moldova border have been increased along Ukraine's border with Moldova.

"In order to prevent the exacerbation of the situation in Chisinau related to foreign interference in the domestic affairs of Moldova, counterintelligence activities in areas of Ukraine bordering Moldova have been reinforced for radical Russian citizens," the SBU's press service said on Monday morning.

The SBU said it is monitoring developments in the internal political situation in Moldova.

"The SBU constantly exchanges information with its Moldovan colleagues to maintain calm and stability in the region," the press service said.

As reported, on the evening of June 9, National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Oleksandr Danyliuk said that he held an extended NSDC meeting due to the political crisis that has erupted in Moldova.

"We analyzed the possible threats to the security situation in the region. We identified tasks to monitor the situation and possible response measures in the event of its aggravation," Danyliuk said on Facebook.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it is monitoring the development of the political situation in Moldova.

"We urge the leading political forces of Moldova to act within the legal framework, to resolve disputes through political dialogue in order to avoid violent confrontation. It is important for the country and the security situation in the region to prevent external interference aimed at implementing Russia's scenario of federalizing the country," the ministry said in a statement on Sunday evening.