Facts

12:04 31.05.2019

Zelensky dismisses chief of SBU's Main Investigation Department Ostafiychuk

1 min read
Zelensky dismisses chief of SBU's Main Investigation Department Ostafiychuk

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has fired Hryhoriy Ostafiychuk, the Chief of the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

"Dismiss Ostafiychuk Hryhoriy Volodymyrovych from the post of head of the Main Investigative Department of the Security Service of Ukraine," decree No.341/2019 of May 31 says.

Earlier, Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada the request on dismissal of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Hrytsak.

In June 2014, Ostafiychuk was employed by the General Military Prosecutor's Office. In June 2015, he was appointed the head of the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Tags: #zelensky #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:32 31.05.2019
Zelensky has no direct contacts with Russia, negotiating position being formed to discuss in Normandy format – NSDC secretary

Zelensky has no direct contacts with Russia, negotiating position being formed to discuss in Normandy format – NSDC secretary

10:31 31.05.2019
Zelensky ready to visit France, Germany at invitation of these countries' leaders - meeting with foreign ministers

Zelensky ready to visit France, Germany at invitation of these countries' leaders - meeting with foreign ministers

16:23 30.05.2019
Visit of French, German FMs to Ukraine after election of Zelensky intended to demonstrate unabated support of Ukraine

Visit of French, German FMs to Ukraine after election of Zelensky intended to demonstrate unabated support of Ukraine

15:00 30.05.2019
Saakashvili ready to help Zelensky's team with advice

Saakashvili ready to help Zelensky's team with advice

14:21 30.05.2019
Zelensky tables motions in parliament to dismiss foreign minister, defense minister, SBU chief – presidential administration

Zelensky tables motions in parliament to dismiss foreign minister, defense minister, SBU chief – presidential administration

09:47 30.05.2019
Zelensky orders Chief of General Staff to take investigation into Mi-8 crash in Rivne region under personal control

Zelensky orders Chief of General Staff to take investigation into Mi-8 crash in Rivne region under personal control

16:43 29.05.2019
Lviv legislators urge Zelensky not to speak Russian publicly

Lviv legislators urge Zelensky not to speak Russian publicly

13:25 29.05.2019
Internal investigation into eight MIA soldiers reveals no evidence of treason – report to Zelensky

Internal investigation into eight MIA soldiers reveals no evidence of treason – report to Zelensky

10:50 29.05.2019
IMF ready to arrive in Kyiv to continue talks after parliamentary election, formation of govt

IMF ready to arrive in Kyiv to continue talks after parliamentary election, formation of govt

10:19 29.05.2019
Zelensky hopes new Rada to provide grounds for receiving next tranche from IMF

Zelensky hopes new Rada to provide grounds for receiving next tranche from IMF

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kvartal-95 co-owner believes agreeing with Russia to end war possible, calls for limiting language requirements, repealing law on language

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

Zelensky has no direct contacts with Russia, negotiating position being formed to discuss in Normandy format – NSDC secretary

Zelensky ready to visit France, Germany at invitation of these countries' leaders - meeting with foreign ministers

On June 4 Constitutional Court to determine type of case on constitutionality of decree on Rada dissolution

LATEST

Kvartal-95 co-owner believes agreeing with Russia to end war possible, calls for limiting language requirements, repealing law on language

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Meeting of state leaders of Normandy format may be held in mid-July – Danyliuk

Normandy Four experts to work on ideas for reanimating Minsk process - Zelensky's rep

Ukrainian-Estonian Chamber of Commerce starts work in Tallinn

On June 4 Constitutional Court to determine type of case on constitutionality of decree on Rada dissolution

Two female Crimean Tatar activists detained in occupied Crimea

About 50 children to go to Cuba in 2019 under health program

Ukraine's parliament does not back PM Groysman's resignation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD