Facts

10:10 23.05.2019

Russia-led forces mount five attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past day; one Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces mounted five attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, Ukraine's east, in the past day; one Ukrainian soldier was wounded in action, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"On May 22, armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire five times; 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars banned by the Minsk agreements were used in two instances. The enemy also shelled our defenders, using grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns, and small arms... As a result of shelling, one member of the Joint Forces was injured," the JFO HQ said on Facebook in a morning update on Thursday.

"The enemy opened fire twice to shell JFO positions near the town of Maryinka in the Skhid (East) sector, using grenade launchers of various systems and small arms," the update said.

Under attacks were also the villages of Zolote and Novo-Oleksandrivka, as well as the town of Popasna.

"There have been no enemy attacks since Thursday midnight," the JFO HQ said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence reports, two enemy troops were killed, another one was wounded. What is more, one infantry fighting vehicles and one military truck were destroyed.

