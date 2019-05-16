Facts

16:53 16.05.2019

Deputy Gerashchenko decides to leave post of presidential envoy on peaceful settlement in Donbas

Deputy Gerashchenko decides to leave post of presidential envoy on peaceful settlement in Donbas

Verkhovna Rada First Deputy Speaker Iryna Gerashchenko has filed her resignation as Ukrainian presidential envoy on peaceful settlement in Donbas.

"I have submitted my resignation to President Petro Poroshenko, who appointed me to this post on June 17, 2014. There was no other taker, by the way, just as there was no one lining up to work in the Minsk groups," she said at a meeting of the informal deputy group Minsk Platform in the parliament on Wednesday.

Yevhen Marchuk is now official representative of Ukraine in the Minsk Contact Group, replacing ex-president Leonid Kuchma in the post.

Tags: #donbas #tcg #gerashchenko
