12:28 10.05.2019

Poroshenko calls on Merkel to support toughening of sanctions against Russia in response to 'passport decrees'

 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Berlin to support the toughening of the sanctions against Russia in connection with Moscow's decision to issue Russian passports to residents of Donbas.

The conversation addressed the development of the situation in Donbas, the Ukrainian presidential press service said on Friday. "Petro Poroshenko called on Berlin to support the toughening of the sanctions against Moscow in response to the so-called passport decrees," the report said.

The Ukrainian president thanked the German leader for giving special attention to the situation in Ukraine, primarily the issue of restoration of its territorial integrity.

Ukrainian-German partnership reached a strategic level in the past five years, Poroshenko said. He spoke about the comprehensive support provided to Ukraine by the German government and personally by the chancellor, including reforms, specifically, decentralization, strengthening of law-governed state institutions, and support of Ukraine in its European integration.

Merkel, for her part, said the election process in Ukraine is fair and competitive and mentioned Poroshenko's personal role in holding a democratic election and implementing reforms in Ukraine.

The German chancellor said she hopes the new administration of Ukraine will follow the principle of continuity of its foreign policy, primarily as regards the EU and the development of Ukrainian-German strategic partnership.

Merkel said Ukraine would remain at the focus of the EU and German policies.

Tags: #passports #donbas #poroshenko #merkel
Interfax-Ukraine
