Facts

09:35 26.04.2019

Zelensky team prepares bill reimposing liability for illegal enrichment

1 min read
Ukrainian President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky has told Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius that his team had prepared a bill reimposing liability for illegal enrichment.

At the meeting Linkevicius reminded that the West was watching especially closely anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine, Zelensky's press service said. "The decriminalization of illegal enrichment runs counter to Ukraine's obligations to the European Union," Linkevicius said.

Zelensky also asked for help with setting up an international media organization to broadcast pro-Ukrainian position to the temporarily occupied Ukrainian areas.

He thanked Lithuania for consistently defending Ukraine's interests in Europe.

Linkevicius in turn congratulated him on winning the election and offered help with implementing reforms in combating corruption and the law enforcement system.

European organizations in Brussels are very interested in the Ukrainian president-elect, Linkevicius said, offering Zelensky to visit EU-level international events at the first opportunity.

Tags: #zelensky #illegal_enrichment
