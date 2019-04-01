Zelensky and Poroshenko have 29.5% and 17%, respectively, as CEC processes over 9% of voting protocols

Ukrainian presidential candidates Volodymyr Zelensky and incumbent President Petro Poroshenko have 29.48% and 16.96% of the vote, respectively, according to the Central Election Commission, which has processed 9.12% of March 31 voting protocols.

According to the same data, 13.87% of voters supported Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Timoshenko, 11.08% voted for candidate from the Opposition Platform - For Life Yuriy Boiko, while leader of the Civil Position Party Anatoliy Hrytsenko had 6.88% and leader of the Radical Party Oleh Liashko scored 5.77%.

Ex-chief of Ukraine's SBU Security Service Ihor Smeshko had 5.66%, candidate from the Opposition Bloc Party Oleksandr Vilkul had 4.03%, and 1.67% voted for member of the Svoboda Party Ruslan Koshulynsky.

Independent MP Yuriy Tymoshenko had 0.68% of the vote, candidate from the UKROP Party Oleksandr Shevchenko scored 0.52%, candidate from the Spravedlyvist (Justice) Social and Political Movement Valentyn Nalyvaichenko got 0.22%.

The remaining candidates scored less than 0.2% of the vote each.

Some 1.16% of ballots were declared invalid.