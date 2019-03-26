Observers from Ukrainian Diaspora monitoring election process, media for disinformation spread outside Ukraine

The total number of short-term observers from the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) and the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America at the presidential elections in Ukraine will be 296 people, said head of the UWC mission Eugene Czolij.

"On election day, the election process will be observed by 219 short-term observers. The UWC mission also closely cooperates with the observation mission of the constituent organization, namely the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, which delegated 77 short-term observers. Therefore, 296 short-term observers will work together in two missions," Czolij said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Czolij said the reports of both missions would be presented in the final report of the UWC mission.

According to the head of the mission, UWC monitors will come from 17 countries. In addition, representatives of this mission will observe the voting at foreign polling stations in the diplomatic missions of Ukraine in 24 countries.

Czolij said the UWC mission had already mobilized 122 long-term observers.

"Long-term observers work in different parts of Ukraine and monitor the media in their countries of residence for the presence of any facts of misinformation. Information obtained online is checked for accuracy and is classified according to sources and topics," he said.

Czolij said observers met with representatives of the authorities, experts in the field of media monitoring and communication.

He said there are fears that results of voting in the first round of the presidential elections, the filing of complaints and their consideration in the courts could last until the voting day in the second round.

Czolij said Ukraine's Central Election Commission (CEC) would have 10 days to establish the results of the voting, and five days to set aside complaints to the 6th Administrative Court of Appeal regarding decisions of the CEC, which should be considered within two days.

In addition, there are two days on appeal in the High Administrative Court of Cassation, which will also have to make a decision within two days.

"If you count all these days from March 31. That is, 10 days, plus five, and three times two days each is 21 days… If the courts wait to decide issues until the last day, we can assume that the decision of the High Administrative Court of Cassation could get out on the day of the second round, namely April 21," the head of the UWC said.