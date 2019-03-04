Facts

12:08 04.03.2019

Some $41 mln transferred from PrivatBank to accounts of Zelensky's Kvartal 95 Studio – MP Ariev

3 min read
Some $41 mln transferred from PrivatBank to accounts of Zelensky's Kvartal 95 Studio – MP Ariev

Verkhovna Rada deputy (Bloc of Petro Poroshenko - BPP) Volodymyr Ariev has said that some $41 million in PrivatBank were transferred to the accounts of Kvartal 95 Studio belonging to Volodymyr Zelensky. Ariev said funds were transferred when businessman Ihor Kolomoisky owned the bank.

"Some $41 million of PrivatBank depositors' funds were transferred to the comedian's Kvartal 95 Studio through lending to Kolomoisky-related companies. Everything happened according to the standard for the oligarch scheme that Kroll investigated after the withdrawal by Kolomoisky and Co. of $6 billion of depositors' funds and funds that were used for refinancing the bank from the reserves of the National Bank of Ukraine, when the bank began to collapse under the weight of the pyramid created by the owners," Ariev wrote on his Facebook page last week.

According to him, in 2012, PrivatBank issued loans worth over UAH 400 million (at the rate of UAH 8/$1) to Realism Oil and Karpatnaftotrade Trade House LLC, which are part of the Privat group of Kolomoisky.

"In few seconds, these funds appear on the account of PJSC Ukrtransnafta, whose management was also controlled by Kolomoisky. The head of Ukrtransnafta at that time was Oleksandr Lazorko – the head of other companies of the Privat group and also known for manipulating pipeline oil and placing it on storage at refineries of the Privat Group," the people's deputy wrote.

He said that within a few days, $38.2 million was pulled from Ukrtransnafta to the accounts of Transit SA in the bank's Cyprus branch. The company is registered in Switzerland by Kolomoisky (32.5%), Hennadiy Boholiubov (32.5%) and Ihor Surkis (25%).

"Further, Transit SA drives these funds through four offshore companies registered by persons who represent Kolomoisky's interests and are only nominal owners of these companies. As a result, $41 million is deposited in the accounts of Godfrey Consulting Limited, registered by Serhiy Melnyk, another representative of nominal holders. He "owns" more than 40 companies that have accounts with PrivatBank in Cyprus, and is a member of the editorial board of the associated company TK Privat TV Dnepr and director of several companies of the Privat Group, Ariev said.

According to the parliamentarian, having passed through offshore companies, the funds reached the companies registered by members of the Kvartal 95 Studio, namely: Andriy Yakovlev, Borys and Serhiy Shefir, Serhiy Trofimov and Volodymyr Zelensky.

Further, according to Ariev, the funds were placed on deposits and then withdrawn from the bank to the accounts of companies outside the bank, which makes it impossible to keep track of them. In 2012-2016, all funds were transferred to the following companies or accounts of individuals: Dr. Robert Walz (DE), Pinehill Investment Holdings Inc., Lacrontra Unitrade LLP (the U.K.), Piper Smith Watton LLP (the U.K.), Candlewood Investments Limited, Triapos Limited (Cyprus), SHSN Limited (Belize), Atrazon Limited LTD (Cyprus), Maintrade Limited (Seychelles), Panevest End Co SA, (Panama), Aldorante Limited (Cyprus), and Film Heritage Inc. (Belize).

"It should be emphasized that all companies are registered in offshore zones. The ultimate beneficial owners of these offshore companies are unknown, except for the last two – Cyprus Aldorante Limited and Film Heritage Inc. (Belize). They are registered by Zelensky, according to the candidate's declaration. Some $41 million was pulled from PrivatBank in parts, since 2012, from the moment of cooperation between Kolomoisky and Zelensky," the people's deputy said.

Tags: #zelensky #kolomoisky #ariev
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:48 04.03.2019
Pro-Russian forces making plans again to return Russian delegation to PACE – Ariev

Pro-Russian forces making plans again to return Russian delegation to PACE – Ariev

11:28 26.02.2019
Zelensky stresses need to minimize impact of oligarchs on politics at meeting with representatives of World Bank

Zelensky stresses need to minimize impact of oligarchs on politics at meeting with representatives of World Bank

01:16 21.02.2019
Danyliuk, Abromavicius discuss importance of cooperation with IMF, issue of PrivatBank with Zelensky

Danyliuk, Abromavicius discuss importance of cooperation with IMF, issue of PrivatBank with Zelensky

12:51 20.02.2019
Zelensky leads presidential race - Razumkov Center poll

Zelensky leads presidential race - Razumkov Center poll

02:59 30.01.2019
Supreme court allows execution in Ukraine of Hague arbitration decision on Crimean' lawsuit of ex-head of PrivatBank

Supreme court allows execution in Ukraine of Hague arbitration decision on Crimean' lawsuit of ex-head of PrivatBank

14:15 19.12.2018
NBU files lawsuit against ex-shareholder of PrivatBank Kolomoisky in Switzerland

NBU files lawsuit against ex-shareholder of PrivatBank Kolomoisky in Switzerland

15:49 04.12.2018
PrivatBank's claims against ex-owners grows to $3 bln, English court of appeal to determine jurisdiction of bank's claims

PrivatBank's claims against ex-owners grows to $3 bln, English court of appeal to determine jurisdiction of bank's claims

17:16 23.11.2018
London court recognizes PrivatBank claim against Kolomoisky and Boholiubov inconsistent with its jurisdiction, allows appeal

London court recognizes PrivatBank claim against Kolomoisky and Boholiubov inconsistent with its jurisdiction, allows appeal

17:17 22.11.2018
U.K. court on Friday to rule on PrivatBank's lawsuit against Kolomoisky, Boholiubov

U.K. court on Friday to rule on PrivatBank's lawsuit against Kolomoisky, Boholiubov

11:05 21.11.2018
Decision of High Court of England to freeze assets protects 1+1 TV channel from possible illegal seizure attempts - Kolomoisky

Decision of High Court of England to freeze assets protects 1+1 TV channel from possible illegal seizure attempts - Kolomoisky

AD

HOT NEWS

NABU detains incumbent, former directors of Spetstechnoexport on suspicion of embezzling $2.2 mln

Poroshenko publicly urges NABU, SAPO to investigate publications of corruption in army

G7, World Bank about Ukraine's Constitutional Court's decision on illicit enrichment: serious setback in fight against corruption

Poroshenko signs resignation decree on Oleh Hladkovsky from post of NSDC deputy secretary, chairman of interdepartmental commission on MTC, export control

EU extends sanctions to Yanukovych, his 11 cronies for a year, with one excluded from the list

LATEST

Poroshenko spends over UAH 1.2 bln on philanthropy in five years, incl. UAH 550 mln on army – Oleh Medvedev

NABU detains incumbent, former directors of Spetstechnoexport on suspicion of embezzling $2.2 mln

Lawyers of captive Ukrainian sailors preparing paperwork for individual complaints to ECHR – Polozov

Poroshenko publicly urges NABU, SAPO to investigate publications of corruption in army

G7, World Bank about Ukraine's Constitutional Court's decision on illicit enrichment: serious setback in fight against corruption

Poroshenko signs resignation decree on Oleh Hladkovsky from post of NSDC deputy secretary, chairman of interdepartmental commission on MTC, export control

EU extends sanctions to Yanukovych, his 11 cronies for a year, with one excluded from the list

Oleh Hladkovsky: Case involving my son was compiled using false, provocative facts

One Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas in past 24 hours

Groysman: Ukraine needs support of intl community, including financial

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD