Facts

17:11 02.03.2019

Poroshenko expects number of Ukrainian-European projects to grow

1 min read
Poroshenko expects number of Ukrainian-European projects to grow

The movement of Ukraine towards Europe will help increase the implementation of joint Ukrainian-European projects, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has stated.

"If we continue our movement to Europe, the number of European projects will only grow. And this is not only technical assistance but also access to huge financial resources," Poroshenko said at a meeting of the Regional Development Council of Odesa region.

He stressed there is not a single meeting with the leadership of the European Union without discussing the issue of finance.

The president noted the "special project in connection with Russia's aggression in the Sea of Azov aimed at the Azov coast, support of Mariupol, Berdiansk" and promised that there would be enough money for the Black Sea coast and the Danube.

The head of state also counts on a consultative center for access to international financial resources, which is being created under the Ministry of Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Services, which will help find funds for the development of Ukrainian regions.

Tags: #eu #poroshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:41 02.03.2019
Poroshenko promises Ukrainians better life every month during five years

Poroshenko promises Ukrainians better life every month during five years

15:13 02.03.2019
Poroshenko: Odesa will be among leaders of tourism industry in Eastern Europe

Poroshenko: Odesa will be among leaders of tourism industry in Eastern Europe

10:46 01.03.2019
Poroshenko intends to visit contact line on Friday

Poroshenko intends to visit contact line on Friday

10:06 01.03.2019
Next visit of EU mission to assess implementation of MFA programme scheduled for March 13-15 – Finance ministry

Next visit of EU mission to assess implementation of MFA programme scheduled for March 13-15 – Finance ministry

09:50 01.03.2019
Groysman, Dombrovskis discuss terms of second EUR 500 mln tranche under IV program of cooperation with EU

Groysman, Dombrovskis discuss terms of second EUR 500 mln tranche under IV program of cooperation with EU

17:30 28.02.2019
Ukrainian RPC Radiy, U.S. Curtiss-Wright Corporation become strategic partners – Poroshenko

Ukrainian RPC Radiy, U.S. Curtiss-Wright Corporation become strategic partners – Poroshenko

17:10 28.02.2019
Family ties, position will not protect officials from punishment if illegal purchases of army equipment confirmed – Poroshenko

Family ties, position will not protect officials from punishment if illegal purchases of army equipment confirmed – Poroshenko

12:39 28.02.2019
Poroshenko says he submits bill on criminal responsibility for illegal enrichment to Rada

Poroshenko says he submits bill on criminal responsibility for illegal enrichment to Rada

17:15 27.02.2019
Poroshenko promises new bill on punishment for illicit enrichment as soon as Constitutional Court publishes its decision

Poroshenko promises new bill on punishment for illicit enrichment as soon as Constitutional Court publishes its decision

16:52 27.02.2019
New energy is one of most important issues for state's moving forward – Poroshenko at opening of Prymorsk wind plant

New energy is one of most important issues for state's moving forward – Poroshenko at opening of Prymorsk wind plant

AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko signs law on granting Kuyalnik state of resort of state importance

Poroshenko: Odesa will be among leaders of tourism industry in Eastern Europe

'Election' system is stable – SBU head

Cost of election pyramid is about $82 mln – SBU deputy head

Black Sea will become a 'Bermuda Triangle' for Russia – Klimkin

LATEST

Poroshenko signs law on granting Kuyalnik state of resort of state importance

'Election' system is stable – SBU head

Cost of election pyramid is about $82 mln – SBU deputy head

Black Sea will become a 'Bermuda Triangle' for Russia – Klimkin

Gnap ready to pull out from presidential race in favor of Hrytsenko, but his party's endorsement needed

Sadovy says he withdraws as presidential candidate in favor of Hrytsenko

Council of Europe calls on Kyiv to ensure electoral rights of IDPs

Turchynov denies fake reports about assassination

EC to analyze in detail Ukrainian Constitutional Court's decision on illegal enrichment

Constitutional Court's decision on unconstitutionality of Criminal Code article on illegal enrichment was taken without pressure and threats – court head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD