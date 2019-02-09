Facts

13:48 09.02.2019

Only members of NATO, EU may guarantee Ukraine its security, independence, welfare - Poroshenko

Only Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO may be the guarantee of the country's independence, security, and welfare, President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has said.

"Only comprehensive and full-fledged membership of the European Union and NATO will completely and totally guarantee our state independence, national security, freedom and prosperity," he said at the Open Dialogue Forum in Kyiv on Saturday.

Ukraine's attainment of the criteria of the membership in the EU and NATO will improve the investment climate, he said.

Tags: #nato #eu #poroshenko
Interfax-Ukraine
