17:14 07.09.2018

Crimea Titan visually halted – official

 The Crimea Titan plant, located in Armiansk in the north of Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia, where the emissions of harmful chemicals were recorded, has been visually halted, Head of Kherson Regional State Administration Andriy Hordeyev has stated.

"Visually, Titan has been halted! We are waiting for confirmation!" he wrote on Facebook and posted the photos of the plant.

As reported, the residents of Armiansk since August 24 have been complaining in social networks about a yellow plaque, similar to rust, which covered car parts, fences, gas columns, keys, dishes and jewelry made of metal. In addition, the foliage turns yellow and falls prematurely. Some of the townspeople report on rashes and vomiting children suffer, complaining of sore throats.

Interfax-Ukraine
