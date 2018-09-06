Facts

19:47 06.09.2018

NSDC makes decision on reliable protection of nuclear facilities, materials, radioactive waste

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) at a meeting on September 6 considered the design threat to nuclear facilities, nuclear materials, radioactive waste and other sources of ionizing radiation in the country.

"The council made the decision to ensure reliable protection of nuclear facilities, nuclear materials, radioactive waste and other sources of ionizing radiation in Ukraine," the NSDC press service reported.

