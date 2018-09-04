Facts

16:42 04.09.2018

Crimea Titan to be halted for two weeks over exceeding threshold limit value for sulphur dioxide

The large chemical plant producing titanium dioxide located on the occupied territory of Crimea in Armiansk, now a branch of Titanium Investments LLC, will be halted for two weeks over exceeding the threshold limit value for sulphur dioxide in the northern part of the peninsula, the leader of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, told reporters on Tuesday.

"Last night, in connection with the temperature changes, the threshold limit value for sulfur dioxide was exceeded for the first time. I decided to stop the enterprise for two weeks in agreement with the management of the Titan plant. Secondly: for the preventive purposes all children of school age, preschool age will be sent to our Crimean sanatoriums," Aksyonov said, adding that nothing is threatening the health and life of citizens, and this is done for preventive purpose until the decision algorithms are developed.

He also said that Anna Popova, the head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor), had arrived in Crimea.

Since August 24, 2018 residents of Armiansk have massively complained of a yellow plaque, similar to rust, which covered car parts, fences, gas columns, keys, dishes and jewelry made of metal in social networks. Similar complaints are received from neighboring Krasnoperekopsk.

