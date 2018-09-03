Poroshenko standing next to Stoltenberg at visitation with McCain is parting message to Putin, Trump – ex-U.S. permanent rep to UN

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko at the farewell ceremony with Senator John McCain in Washington on Saturday stood next to NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg, political scientist and journalist, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (2013-2017) Samantha Power has said.

At the same time, she declares that this was the will of the deceased. "Surely no coincidence that John MCain - who planned every detail of today's memorial - invited Ukraine's President Poroshenko and seared him beside Jens Stoltenberg, head of NATO," Power wrote on Twitter.

She stressed that this gesture is a message to the current leadership of the United States and Russia. "A parting message to Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump: America stands with our friends and allies," she added.

As reported, John McCain died on August 25 at the 82nd year of life. The farewell ceremony with the senator began on the morning of August 29 at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix; On August 31, his body was transported to Washington, where farewell ceremonies were held in the National Cathedral.

On August 31 - September 1, Poroshenko paid a private visit to the U.S. to participate in the mourning farewell to McCain.

The funeral of McCain was held in Annapolis, Maryland on September 2.