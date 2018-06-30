Facts

12:27 30.06.2018

Poroshenko: peacekeeping mission in Donbas is way to peace, test of Kremlin's genuine intention

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has again said that there is no other alternative to the deployment of a UN international peacekeeping mission in the occupied Donbas for restoration of peace.

"An important task for the restoration of peace is the deployment of a multinational peacekeeping mission under the UN mandate in occupied Donbas, because there is simply no other, more effective way," Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

"The proposal for a mission in Donbas is both a way to peace and a test of the genuineness of the Kremlin's intentions. If Moscow wants peace, this is a chance for them to show it to the entire world," he wrote.

