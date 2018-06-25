Facts

SBU together with other agencies returns, finds 3,224 prisoners in Donbas – Hrytsak

Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Hrytsak has said that thanks to the work of the United Center for the Coordination of Search, the release of persons who were unlawfully deprived of their liberty, hostages and the location of those missing in the area of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (now the Joint Forces Operation) in Donbas and other structures, it was possible to return or find 3,224 Ukrainian captives.

"As a result of the painstaking work of the staff of this center, volunteers, military, prosecutors and other structures, we managed to return or find 3,224 prisoners," he said at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin in Kyiv on Monday.

