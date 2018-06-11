Facts

22:26 11.06.2018

Border guards register 555,000 Ukrainians under simplified procedure over year of visa-free travel

1 min read

Ukrainian citizens received a year ago the right to visa-free travel to the countries of the European Union and a number of states within the Schengen area, and this opportunity has already been used by 555,000 Ukrainians.

"Since the beginning of the introduction of the visa-free regime, almost 20.3 million citizens have already visited the European Union countries, of which almost 4.8 million people used biometric passports and more than 555,000 Ukrainian citizens took advantage of the visa-free regime," the press office of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service reported on Monday.

Ukrainians most of all travelled by air and least of all by sea.

Poland remains a peculiar "window to Europe" for Ukraine, the border service said. The smallest number of travelers from Ukraine to the EU countries came through the Slovak border.

AD
Загрузка...
AD

LATEST

No problems between Ukraine, Poland that cannot be resolved through dialogue - Rozenko

SBU exposes resident of Kamianets-Podilsky who produced anti-Polish leaflets

Hrymchak says he could be appointed head of Donetsk regional administration

Case on Rotterdam+ formula is one of most relevant for NABU - Sytnyk

Major threats to Ukrainian elections will arise in Ukraine itself – CEC head

Klimkin arrives in Berlin to attend meeting of FMs in Normandy format

Militants mount 3 attacks on positions of Ukrainian military with no casualties reported since day's start

Defense ministers of Ukraine, Moldova to meet in Odesa on Monday

President receives notice of resignation from Donetsk Regional Administration head, to be considered by Cabinet on Wed – Zhebrivsky

Health ministry to apply reimbursement tools to some medicines to treat orphan diseases – Deputy minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD