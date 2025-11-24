Interfax-Ukraine
18:54 24.11.2025

Ukraine, its allies warn USA against ‘hasty actions’ to end the war – media

Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Ihor Brusylo stated that any discussions of territorial issues, which are key to a potential settlement of the war, will likely be addressed at a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

He also noted that the country's membership in NATO was not excluded from the discussion and "is one of the provisions that could become a guarantee of security for Ukraine."

According to information, Ukrainian and American negotiators prepared an updated and revised framework document for peace in Switzerland, with discussions demonstrating "significant progress in converging positions and clearly defining next steps."

"This isn't the end," Brusylo said. "The key is in the details," he added.

Ukraine must ensure "that the other side accepts all the positions our delegation has presented to them," he said. "We cannot simply cherry-pick or rip out certain provisions and say that this is acceptable to us, but that is not."

Working-level negotiations will continue in the coming days, Brusylo noted. Trump's proposed November 27 deadline for securing Ukraine's support for this plan is not final and could be pushed back to next week.

Accordding to the agency, European officials expressed optimism that the most recent version of the draft text no longer mentions a plan for some $100 billion in Russian frozen assets go toward US-led efforts to rebuild the country, according to people familiar with the matter.

They also expressed optimism that the Trump administration was engaging with Europe after the initial plan caught Kyiv’s allies off guard.

National security advisers made significant progress late on Sunday in trimming the initial plan to a smaller list of key points to achieve a ceasefire as quickly as possible, said a person familiar with the matter. Other points were excluded for the time being and will be dealt with in separate documents for later negotiations, the person said.

“When all the issues have been settled, and some of them remain muted, I mean the territorial issues, for example, then the presidents will get in touch to talk over them and probably set the stage for meeting for them to finalize the idea,” Brusylo said. When it comes to NATO membership, “for Ukraine, it is not off the table completely.”

As reported, last Sunday in Geneva, a meeting was held between delegations from the United States and Ukraine, as well as representatives from Great Britain, Germany, and France, to discuss the peace plan proposed by Washington.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio then stated that differences remain over the plan to end the war, but they are not insurmountable, and the parties will continue to work.

According to Rubio, the plan prepared by Washington may change depending on the progress of the consultations; there is no specific deadline for adoption. However, the Secretary of State expects the parties to make a decision soon.

According to Russian media reports, Moscow has received from Washington the text of a plan to resolve the war in Ukraine.

The Financial Times and The Washington Post, citing sources, report that Trump's peace plan was reduced from 28 to 19 points following consultations in Geneva on Sunday.

