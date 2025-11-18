Colonel Manko announces stabilization in three directions, in particular, in Huliapole axis

Colonel Valentyn Manko, Head of the Assault Troops Directorate of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, announced that the situation in Huliaipole, Oleksandrivske, and Novopavlivske axes has stabilized. Manko wrote this in a video posted on Facebook on Monday evening.

"November 17, 2025, assault aircraft report: Huliaipole, Oleksandrivske, and Novopavlivske directions. The situation has stabilized today. Enemy advancement has been made as impossible as possible. Glory to the assault aircraft! Glory to the Ukrainian Armed Forces! Glory to Ukraine!" Manko wrote on Facebook.

As reported yesterday, volunteer Serhiy Sternenko gave a completely different assessment of the situation. He posted a message from journalist Ann Julac on his X platform profile. She cited information from DeepState and unit commanders, reporting successful enemy advances, specifically their landing at Novopavlivka.

"Unfortunately, this is almost exactly the case. We are heading toward a catastrophe of strategic proportions, which could lead to the loss of statehood. And this is still a very diplomatic assessment," Sternenko commented on the journalist's report on X on Sunday.