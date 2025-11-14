Defense forces attack Russian port of Novorossiysk – source

Last night, SBU Alpha special forces, together with the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service, the coastal missile and artillery troops of the Navy, and other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, conducted a special operation to destroy the oil terminal of the Novorossiysk seaport (Krasnodar Krai, Russia).

"This port is Russia’s second-largest oil export hub and a key logistics hub for petroleum product exports via the Black Sea. The attack damaged oil loading platforms at the berths, pipeline infrastructure, and pumping units. A major fire continues at the oil terminal," a well-informed source in the SBU told Interfax-Ukraine.

Also in Novorossiysk, a hit on S-300/400 anti-aircraft missile system positions at military unit 1537 was confirmed. A powerful detonation was recorded after the hit.

"The SBU, together with the Security and Defense Forces, continues to reduce petrodollar revenues to the Russian budget. Every damaged refinery or oil terminal means millions of dollars lost to the Kremlin’s war machine. We will continue to deprive the aggressor of resources until it loses the ability to wage this war," the source noted.