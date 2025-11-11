Ukrainian MP Kravchuk on results of Parliamentary Association Committee meeting: Ukraine is equal partner of EU

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

The EU–Ukraine Parliamentary Association Committee has confirmed that Ukraine is an equal partner of the European Union, said Verkhovna Rada delegation member Yevheniya Kravchuk (the Servant of the People parliamentary faction).

"Two days of intensive discussions, and a joint final statement that once again confirmed: Ukraine and the EU stand side by side. Thanks to the work of the Ukrainian delegation, the document was supplemented with important provisions on energy security, media freedom, and the role of parliament in European integration," Kravchuk wrote on Facebook on Tuesday following the 17th meeting of the committee in Brussels.

According to the MP, the adopted document outlined key priorities, including unconditional condemnation of Russia's illegal, unprovoked, unjustified, and brutal war against Ukraine.

"The EU clearly condemned Russian crimes – the torture of prisoners, child abductions, attacks on energy infrastructure, and reaffirmed Ukraine's right to self-defense under the UN Charter," Kravchuk noted.

She emphasized that the committee welcomed the adoption of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia and supported her amendment calling for "further personal sanctions against Russian oligarchs and propagandists."

Kravchuk added that the statement highlighted the successful completion of the screening process and underscored that opening negotiation clusters for Ukraine's EU accession is the best way to maintain momentum in the country's European integration process.

"The continuous work of the Verkhovna Rada under martial law was highly commended. Ukraine's parliament was explicitly recognized as a reliable partner in advancing reforms and aligning legislation with the EU acquis," she said.

She also pointed out that the committee condemned Russia's targeted attacks on Ukraine's energy sector and called for intensified efforts to strengthen preparedness for the winter season.

"The key message: Ukraine is an equal partner that strengthens Europe. Our path to the EU is a path toward collective security, democracy, and justice," Kravchuk concluded.