Law enforcement search residence of Mindich - media

Photo: nashigroshi.org

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) have searched the home of businessman and co-owner of the Kvartal 95 studio, Tymur Mindich, on the morning of November 10, the Kyiv-based ezine Ukrainska Pravda has reported, citing its own sources.

According to sources, the search is taking place in Kyiv.

Interfax-Ukraine agency has no refutation or confirmation of this information.

As reported on November 6, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) began checking information made public and addressed to it by the Deputy Chairman of the Finance Committee of the Verkhovna Rada, Yaroslav Zheleznyak (Holos faction), regarding Mindich’s alleged business in the extraction and sale of diamonds in the Russian Federation during the full-scale war.The SBU press service then told the Interfax-Ukraine agency: "As stipulated by the current legislation of Ukraine, the SBU is verifying the facts specified in the statement of the People’s Deputy of Ukraine Yaroslav Zheleznyak, within the framework of a previously opened criminal case, the pre-trial investigation of which is being conducted by investigators of the Security Service.

The case has been opened under Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine." Zheleznyak announced the alleged opening of a case against Mindich by the SBU. "Based on our investigation and appeal to the SBU about the "Mindich diamonds," we received a response. The case about the activities of this powerful businessman is related to doing business in an aggressor country. Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (assistance to an aggressor state)," the SBU said on Telegram on Thursday, illustrating the message with a scanned copy of the official response to him from the head of the Main Investigation Department of the SBU, Yevhen Rusinov, without mentioning Mindich’s last name.

"The Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine, within its competence, has processed your statement on the commission of a criminal offense dated 03.11.2025. The investigation of the circumstances set forth in your statement is already being carried out in the course of a pre-trial investigation of criminal proceedings, previously entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations on the grounds of a crime provided for in Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (assistance to an aggressor state)," the document states.

Zheleznyak noted that "Mindich has already assembled a trio: FBI, NABU and SBU."

Earlier, a video was published on Zheleznyak’s YouTube channel, which talks about Mindich’s "diamond business." The deputy claims that Mindich owned companies that were engaged in the extraction and sale of laboratory diamonds in Ukraine and the Russian Federation during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. That is, according to him, it is actually about doing business with an aggressor country.