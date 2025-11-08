Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:26 08.11.2025

Polish Sejm rejects President Nawrocki's bill on changes in providing aid to Ukrainians – media

2 min read
Polish Sejm rejects President Nawrocki's bill on changes in providing aid to Ukrainians – media
Photo: Unsplash

The Polish Sejm on Friday rejected President Karol Nawrocki’s bill on changes in providing assistance to Ukrainians, which also proposed to introduce criminal liability for the propaganda of "Banderism," Polish Radio reported.

"The Polish Sejm did not support the presidential draft of the new law on assistance to Ukrainians residing in the country due to the war. The document not only provided for the extension of legal residence for Ukrainian citizens, but also for tougher penalties for illegal border crossings and the introduction of criminal liability for promoting so-called Banderism," according to a report on the website of the Polish broadcaster.

It was noted that during the first reading of the bill in October, two proposals to reject it were submitted. On Friday, November 7, the majority of Sejm deputies supported these proposals in a vote.

Some 244 deputies voted in favor of rejecting the draft, 198 were against, and three abstained.

Nawrocki’s bill was prepared after he vetoed the previous new version of the law on assistance to Ukrainians in Poland at the end of August. It largely duplicated most of the provisions regarding the gradual rollback of some support measures that had already been included in the government law adopted at the end of September.

Nawrocki also proposed provisions that were not included in the government law. The first concerned amendments to the Polish Criminal Code and provided for increasing the penalty for illegal crossing of the Polish border to up to five years in prison, as well as raising the maximum penalty for organizing illegal border crossings from 2 to 12 years in prison.

Another change was the introduction of criminal liability for promoting so-called "Banderism" and the activities of the OUN-UPA – on the same grounds as the promotion of Nazism, Communism, or Fascism.

Tags: #poland

MORE ABOUT

19:13 06.11.2025
In Poland, Yermak discusses strengthening military cooperation

In Poland, Yermak discusses strengthening military cooperation

19:17 27.10.2025
Poland building three factories to produce large-caliber shells

Poland building three factories to produce large-caliber shells

11:51 23.10.2025
Ukrainians arrested in Poland for spying for Russia

Ukrainians arrested in Poland for spying for Russia

19:52 17.10.2025
Ukraine, Poland may cooperate on SMR projects – head of Ukrainian Nuclear Forum

Ukraine, Poland may cooperate on SMR projects – head of Ukrainian Nuclear Forum

14:02 13.10.2025
Ukraine allows Poland to conduct search operations in Rivne region village of Uhly – ambassador

Ukraine allows Poland to conduct search operations in Rivne region village of Uhly – ambassador

20:36 03.10.2025
Ukrainians view Netherlands and Northern Europe most favorably; Poland ranks 14th, USA 16th – poll

Ukrainians view Netherlands and Northern Europe most favorably; Poland ranks 14th, USA 16th – poll

20:53 02.10.2025
Court to decide on extradition to Germany of Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline – Minister-Coordinator of Polish Special Services

Court to decide on extradition to Germany of Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline – Minister-Coordinator of Polish Special Services

11:01 02.10.2025
Russian agent arrested in Poland for plotting attacks in three countries – media

Russian agent arrested in Poland for plotting attacks in three countries – media

20:45 01.10.2025
Govt determines procedure for sending servicemen to NATO-Ukraine JATEC Center in Poland – Svyrydenko

Govt determines procedure for sending servicemen to NATO-Ukraine JATEC Center in Poland – Svyrydenko

20:07 30.09.2025
Ukrainian ice cream producer Three Bears aims to generate EUR 12–15 mln from its Polish business in 2025

Ukrainian ice cream producer Three Bears aims to generate EUR 12–15 mln from its Polish business in 2025

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We work with partners to buy additional Patriots

Russia to never have its own Willy Brandt who acknowledges crimes against Ukrainians – Yatsenyuk

Border crossing operations temporarily suspended due to database failure

Problem of relations with Hungary is not problem of Ukraine, but of EU and NATO – Yatsenyuk

Yatsenyuk: During accession talks with EU, one cannot get everything and give up nothing

LATEST

Five people injured as result of Russian shelling in Kyiv region

SOF in Crimea destroys S-400 Triumph launcher, ammunition depot

Zelenskyy: We work with partners to buy additional Patriots

Ministry of Energy: Situation in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions remains particularly difficult

Zelenskyy: Thanks to our Air Assault Troops, Pokrovsk axis is held

Russia to never have its own Willy Brandt who acknowledges crimes against Ukrainians – Yatsenyuk

Border crossing operations temporarily suspended due to database failure

Problem of relations with Hungary is not problem of Ukraine, but of EU and NATO – Yatsenyuk

Yatsenyuk: During accession talks with EU, one cannot get everything and give up nothing

Ten people injured in enemy airstrikes on Kharkiv suburbs

AD
AD