Advisor to Ukraine's President announces early-2026 investment forum abroad on exports, joint production with partners

Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Strategic Advisor to the President of Ukraine, announced that an internal presentation of the country's concept for exports and joint production with partner nations is scheduled for December of this year, followed by an investment forum to be held in one of the European partner countries early next year.

"Our task is to develop the full concept by December, how to work on exports and joint production with the countries that are our strategic partners. It will be presented domestically in December. And early next year, the task is to hold a major investment forum in one of our European partner countries to present all of this to our partners," Kamyshyn said during a Friday briefing held jointly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, the relevant preparations are already underway. "We are now conducting outreach with our manufacturers. We are working on preparing the infrastructure for exports," Kamyshyn said.