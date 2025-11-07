Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:57 07.11.2025

Advisor to Ukraine's President announces early-2026 investment forum abroad on exports, joint production with partners

1 min read
Advisor to Ukraine's President announces early-2026 investment forum abroad on exports, joint production with partners

Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Strategic Advisor to the President of Ukraine, announced that an internal presentation of the country's concept for exports and joint production with partner nations is scheduled for December of this year, followed by an investment forum to be held in one of the European partner countries early next year.

"Our task is to develop the full concept by December, how to work on exports and joint production with the countries that are our strategic partners. It will be presented domestically in December. And early next year, the task is to hold a major investment forum in one of our European partner countries to present all of this to our partners," Kamyshyn said during a Friday briefing held jointly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, the relevant preparations are already underway. "We are now conducting outreach with our manufacturers. We are working on preparing the infrastructure for exports," Kamyshyn said.

Tags: #kamyshyn

HOT NEWS

Bills on transferring army to contract form to be introduced next year – Shmyhal

Yatsenyuk: Election talk now is irresponsible – for Ukraine and for politicians' careers

Yatsenyuk: Only quarter of Ukrainians to return after war, but they to close deficit in labor market

Ukraine must create joint ventures with partners to avoid becoming raw-material appendage of their defense industries – Yatsenyuk

Yatsenyuk: No more pro-Russian govt in Ukraine, but anti-Western narratives still find support

LATEST

Yermak: Another young man saved from occupied territory

Tightening of EU visa rules for Russians not retroactive, exceptions made – European Commission

Hnatov: Enemy has certain advantage in forces, means near Pokrovsk

Umerov, Kallas discuss Ukraine's 2026 military, civilian support priorities

Ukrainian, Lebanese Presidents discuss cooperation, incl in food supply

Oschadbank to hold those responsible accountable for deliberate damage to Gulliver complex lifeline systems

Orban at meeting with Trump: War in Ukraine is 'most important issue for us'

Ukraine needs to win this war, as it fights for security of Europe – Romanian President

Ukraine, Norway extend transport agreement until end of 2027

Sybiha: Tightening visa rules for Russians in EU is response to escalation of Russia's hybrid threats

AD
AD