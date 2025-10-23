Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:54 23.10.2025

Mathernova: Russia fears the truth, that’s why it targets those who tell it

2 min read
Mathernova: Russia fears the truth, that’s why it targets those who tell it
Photo: https://x.com/kmathernova/

The European Union Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernová, commented on Russia's murder of Ukrainian media specialists from the Freedom TV channel, Olena Hramova (Hubanova) and Yevhen Karmazin, in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, stating that "Russia fears the truth, that’s why it targets those who tell it."

“Today, Russian forces murdered war correspondent Olena Hubanova and cameraman Jevhen Karmazin from Freedom TV. They were among those brave Ukrainian journalists who, since the first day of Russia’s full-scale invasion, have reported from the frontlines — showing the world the truth about this brutal war. Russia fears truth. That’s why it targets those who tell it,” she said on Facebook.

bd3fa030-aff4-11f0-af36-791af27228b8-jpg

The diplomat noted that this is no longer a war, but terrorism.

“Russia bombs schools, hospitals, power plants — and now, even kindergartens full of children. Yesterday, three guided drones struck a Ukrainian kindergarten. A place that should be full of laughter, not terror. This is not war. This is terrorism,” she said.

Mathernova noted that Ukraine's partners are responding to Russian terrorism.

“The United States has imposed new sanctions on two major Russian oil companies – Rosneft and Lukoil … The European Union today adopted its 19th package of sanctions, hitting Russia’s shadow oil fleet, financial networks, crypto channels and individuals involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children. And right now, in Brussels, EU leaders are discussing how to unlock revenues from frozen Russian assets so that Ukraine can use them for defence — including for the purchase of weapons. The message is clear: We will not stop until Russia stops killing and backs off from Ukraine,” the EU’s Ambassador emphasized.

Tags: #russia #eu

