Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:42 04.10.2025

Defense forces mop up Sosnivka, Khoroshe, Novoselivka, and Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk region – DeepState

1 min read

Ukrainian Defense Forces have cleared the villages of Sosnivka, Khoroshe, Novoselivka, and Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk region of enemy forces, reports the OSINT project of the DeepState.

According to the project, in September, fighters from the 3rd Assault Battalion of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment cleared three villages. Another was cleared by a unit of the 141st Separate Mechanized Brigade. "Most positions have been handed over to other mechanized units. Stabilization efforts are ongoing. For operational security reasons, the results of the operation were not reported on the map," the report states.

Meanwhile, the enemy has resumed assaults on Novoselivka and Sichneve, but the Defense Forces are attempting to prevent the enemy from gaining a foothold. The collapse of friendly forces' defenses to the south poses an additional challenge.

"For about a week now, units in this area have been operating in a semi-encirclement, cutting off the enemy's vanguard from the approaches to Orestopil," DeepState notes.

Tags: #deepstate

MORE ABOUT

12:08 01.10.2025
Pace of Russian advances almost halves in Sept – DeepState

Pace of Russian advances almost halves in Sept – DeepState

13:33 25.09.2025
Russians advance in two regions - DeepState

Russians advance in two regions - DeepState

HOT NEWS

Body of 71-year-old man found dead in train car in Shostka after drone attack - prosecutor's office

One person in critical condition in intensive care unit after attack on Shostka – local authorities

Defense forces attack oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad region, radar station in Kursk, command post in temporarily occupied territory

At least eight people hospitalized following enemy drone strikes on passenger trains in Shostka – PGO

Invaders attack train station in Shostka, injuring about 30 passengers on Kyiv-Shostka train

LATEST

Body of 71-year-old man found dead in train car in Shostka after drone attack - prosecutor's office

Air defense neutralize 73 enemy UAVs overnight, hits from 36 drones, three missiles recorded – AFU Air Force

One killed, another injured in drone attack on fishing boat in Shostka district - prosecutor's office

Von der Leyen shocked by Russia's willingness to attack civilians in Ukraine

Shelter Arch at Chornobyl NPP completely closed following Russian shahed hit in Feb

Invaders lose 950 military, 74 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

Sybiha on Shostka trains attack: This is one of most barbaric Russian tactics—so-called ‘double-tap’

One person in critical condition in intensive care unit after attack on Shostka – local authorities

IAEA Director General considers restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhia NPP political, not technical issue

Defense forces attack oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad region, radar station in Kursk, command post in temporarily occupied territory

AD
AD