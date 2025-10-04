Defense forces mop up Sosnivka, Khoroshe, Novoselivka, and Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk region – DeepState

Ukrainian Defense Forces have cleared the villages of Sosnivka, Khoroshe, Novoselivka, and Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk region of enemy forces, reports the OSINT project of the DeepState.

According to the project, in September, fighters from the 3rd Assault Battalion of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment cleared three villages. Another was cleared by a unit of the 141st Separate Mechanized Brigade. "Most positions have been handed over to other mechanized units. Stabilization efforts are ongoing. For operational security reasons, the results of the operation were not reported on the map," the report states.

Meanwhile, the enemy has resumed assaults on Novoselivka and Sichneve, but the Defense Forces are attempting to prevent the enemy from gaining a foothold. The collapse of friendly forces' defenses to the south poses an additional challenge.

"For about a week now, units in this area have been operating in a semi-encirclement, cutting off the enemy's vanguard from the approaches to Orestopil," DeepState notes.