19:55 15.09.2025

AFU General Staff confirms dismissal of commanders of 17th and 20th army corps

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in response to a request from the Interfax-Ukraine agency, confirmed the information about the decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, to dismiss commander of the 17th Army Corps, Volodymyr Sylenko, and commander of the 20th Corps, Maksym Kituhin.

Such personnel decisions by the Commander-in-Chief are related to the omissions of two commanders in troop management. The consequences of ineffective management were, most importantly, the loss of personnel and the loss of territories in the zones of responsibility in Zaporizhia and Novo-Pavlivsk directions, the General Staff noted.

The said officers will continue to serve in other positions, the Main Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a comment.

